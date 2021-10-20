Sorry, an error occurred.
Firefighters work to extinguish a hay truck fire that ignited on Interstate 86 near Raft River Wednesday evening.
RAFT RIVER — State police say emergency responders are expected to remain at the scene of a Wednesday evening vehicle fire on Interstate 86 in Raft River for several hours.
Three trailers loaded with hay from a semi-truck ignited on the westbound lanes of Interstate 86 near the Coldwater Hill rest area around 4:55 p.m., according to Idaho State Police.
The driver of the semi-truck was not injured during the incident, police said.
State police initially said the tractor of the truck was disconnected from the trailers but later confirmed the tractor and its trailers were a total loss Wednesday evening.
Story continues below video
The hay truck fire, which was still smoldering in spots as of Wednesday evening, has resulted in the closure of the right westbound lane of Interstate 86, state police said.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and expect delays.
This is an ongoing story, so stick with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
