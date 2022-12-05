Joe Borich

 rgriffin

POCATELLO — The nonprofit organization behind programs such as Meals on Wheels and Socks for Seniors has recently welcomed its new CEO, Joe Borich, to its team.

Borich, who joined the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency on Nov. 28, has held many leadership roles including being a part of the coaching staff for the Idaho State University 2002 Big Sky Championship football team and working as director of several departments at Tiffin University and the University of Findlay, both in Ohio. He managed several financial budgets and was involved with Tiffin University’s Strategic Plan.

