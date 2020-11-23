POCATELLO — SouthEastern Idaho Community Action Agency Inc. has named a new CEO/executive director.
Officials say longtime employee Shantay Bloxham will begin serving in the position on Dec. 1. She succeeds Debra Hemmert, who is retiring after 37 years on the job.
“Filling the ginormous shoes of my great mentor and friend, Debra Hemmert, will be no easy task,” Bloxham wrote in an email response to the Journal. “Deb’s mentorship and support, and that of my colleagues, family and friends has helped me reach this milestone in my career. I thank them and will work diligently every day to reward their faith in me.”
Bloxham has been with SEICAA since 2007 and has served in a variety of positions during that time: grants/technical writer, department director, HR coordinator and, most recently, chief operations officer.
“Thirteen years ago, when I reported to my first day at SEICAA, I didn’t realize I would be walking into the place I was always meant to be,” Bloxham said. “I have a deep-seated passion and commitment to the Promise of Community Action and the mission of this powerful network. I will carry forward the momentum with enthusiasm and integrity, while remaining intentionally focused on placing the staff and mission at the heart of everything we do to help people and change lives.”
SEICAA is a nonprofit organization that provides services to low-income, disabled and elderly residents in Southeast Idaho, according to seicaa.org.
“SEICAA is dedicated to providing opportunity and support for individuals and communities to thrive and reach their fullest potential, promoting self-sufficiency and greater economic independence through services, education, affordable housing and training,” according to its mission statement.
Bloxham has already contributed a lot to SEICAA’s efforts over the years.
She was instrumental in producing SEICAA’s YES (Youth Empowerment Services) Camp, which helped youths ages 8 to 14 learn about energy savings, finance and nutrition, according to a news release. Bloxham worked with Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power, Intermountain Gas, University of Idaho Extension and Pocatello Charter School to make the annual event successful.
In addition, Bloxham founded SEICAA’s primary fundraiser: Urban Invasion Obstacle Challenge. Officials say that event, which takes place in historic downtown Pocatello, combines a 5K course with up to 20 obstacles.
Bloxham, a Pocatello native and Highland High School graduate who recently completed the coursework for a liberal arts degree, is also actively involved in the community. She serves on the board of directors for both Leadership Pocatello-Chubbuck and the 6th Judicial District CASA Program, and was recently elected vice president of Health West’s board, according to the news release.
“Ms. Bloxham holds the distinction of being a 2018 recipient of Idaho State Journal’s ’20 Under 40’ award which recognizes individuals under 40 years old whose accomplishments have positively impacted their work and community,” according to the news release. “Ms. Bloxham was also recently inducted into The National Society of Collegiate Scholars.”
Bloxham says she’s not planning any major changes as she assumes her new position. However, she believes Community Action is always changing and evolving and it’s important to change and evolve with it.
“I welcome and embrace the opportunity of change with open arms, after all if we only look to the past or present, we are sure to miss the future,” Bloxham wrote. “My Predecessor, Deb Hemmert, is leaving the agency with a very solid foundation. I will continue the trajectory with passion and enthusiasm to keep the agency moving forward!”