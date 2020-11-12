POCATELLO — SouthEastern Idaho Community Action Agency recently broke ground on a new housing development in Chubbuck.
Officials say the nearly 20-acre Alpine Crossing subdivision will accommodate more than 80 “stylish single-family homes” and provide affordable housing options in the community.
“It’s critical that we continue to pair families with affordable homeownership opportunities,” said Shantay Bloxham, SEICAA’s chief operations officer.
The development, located on Philbin Road north of Connor Academy, will be constructed in phases, Bloxham said. The first phase will include about 20 homes and should be completed around 2023.
Bloxham said the subdivision will be comprised of single-family homes in a variety of sizes.
Some of that inventory will be available through SEICAA’s Self-Help Housing program, which helps people who make 80 percent or less of the area’s median income to get into a new, energy-efficient home that they can call their own.
Such programs benefit not only the homeowner, but also the community, Bloxham said.
“It increases the tax base and gives the new homeowners a greater stake in their community,” she said, adding that the latter leads to more community engagement.
Those who participate in the Self-Help Housing program have to be committed to homeownership, complete some educational courses, have an acceptable credit score and have an adequate income and work history, according to SEICAA’s website.
While SEICAA plans to set some of the housing inventory aside for its Self-Help Housing program, Bloxham said some of the lots will also be available for private purchase.
“The location is highly desirable,” she said, adding that it’s close to schools, grocery stores and recreational areas.
Those interested in learning more about the new subdivision and SEICAA’s programs can call 208-232-1114 or visit seicaa.org.
All of the homes sold in the subdivision will help SEICAA, a nonprofit organization, in its mission to provide services for low-income, disabled and elderly residents in local communities.
SEICAA officials say they appreciate their partners, stakeholders and the community members who support them in their efforts.
“Thank you to everybody who supports our agency in its endeavors to rise to the needs of the community,” Bloxham said.