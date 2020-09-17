Local pastors want to help East Idahoans feel more hope and love and, most importantly, to see Jesus more clearly during a free, virtual, evangelistic event set to take place this weekend.
Vision 2020 will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday and will be live streamed at seeingjesusclearly.com. Organizers say all are welcome to participate.
James Runcorn, connections pastor at CrossPoint Community Church in Idaho Falls, says Vision 2020 will be fun, engaging and easy to access. It will also be uplifting.
“Negativity and depression and catastrophic news and everything else will way you down,” he said, adding that people don’t have to look hard to find such things right now. “Take a moment for something refreshing, renew your sense of hope and purpose.”
The event described as “The Lord’s people sharing together the good news of God’s salvation to every man, woman, and child in Eastern Idaho” is nondenominational and involves many different churches.
Runcorn, Patrick Murphy (Christ Community Church), Todd Wood (Providence Downtown Church, Shepherd of the Falls Lutheran Church, Idaho Falls Rescue Mission), Travis Ricks (Grace Falls) and Andrew Williams (First Evangelical Lutheran Church) are serving on the Vision Team. And more than 20 local churches are helping to promote the event.
Organizers say the event will feature Idaho Falls band McMurphy Brothers & Co. and champion fiddler Jacie Sites. They will perform gospel songs and hymns with an Irish/Celtic feel.
Runcorn will be the main speaker.
He says it can be easy for people to feel hopeless amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, racial and political divisions and other challenges facing the nation right now. But he hopes the event will help by unifying people in their Christian beliefs and reminding them that their lives are important and have purpose.
“I want to give a little bit of hope in a world that seems hopeless and broken right now,” Runcorn said.
He believes that hope comes through Jesus, described in the Bible as the Way, the Truth and the Life. That’s why Runcorn and the other pastors on the Vision Team want to help people get to know him better during the event.
They say Vision 2020 is meant to bring “tangible hope and unshakeable love” to people everywhere.
“In a world ravaged by fear, uncertainty and violence, we need all the more a voice, a reassurance, a hope that cuts through the darkness and lights a path so we can see clearly,” a trailer on the event’s website states.
For more information, people can visit seeingjesusclearly.com.