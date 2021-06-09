POCATELLO — For the second time in less than 24 hours a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle in Pocatello.
The latest incident occurred around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday on El Rancho Boulevard near Spaulding Lane on the city's north side. A teenage girl attempting to cross El Rancho on foot was struck by an SUV, Pocatello police said.
The girl was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries suffered in the accident, police said.
The adult male driver of the SUV stopped immediately after the collision and cooperated with police at the scene, authorities said. The driver was not taken into custody but police said the collision remains under investigation.
El Rancho was shut down for about 20 minutes because of the incident.
The names of the girl and the SUV's driver have not been released.
Less than 24 hours earlier a 39-year-old Chubbuck man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a car in downtown Pocatello.
The man was listed in good condition at PMC Wednesday afternoon after authorities said he was struck by the car on Tuesday night.
The 9 p.m. Tuesday accident occurred while the man was trying to cross North Main Street near West Sublette Street to catch a ride from a waiting taxi cab, police said.
North Main Street in the area of the collision was shut down for more than an hour as Pocatello police investigated the incident.
The man was rushed by a Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to PMC for treatment of serious injuries after being struck by the car.
The adult male driver who struck the man stopped his car immediately after the collision and cooperated with Pocatello police at the scene, authorities said.
The driver was not taken into custody but police said the collision remains under investigation. No charges had been filed against the driver as of Wednesday.
Police have not yet released the identities of the victim or the driver.