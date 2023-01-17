Moose on the loose

A moose that had been trapped inside the racetrack at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds wanders near Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello Tuesday afternoon.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — For the second time in three weeks, there’s been a moose on the loose in the Gate City area.

Officials with the Idaho Fish and Game Department as well as Chubbuck police worked to relocate a moose Tuesday afternoon that had become stuck inside the racetrack at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds.

