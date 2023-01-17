POCATELLO — For the second time in three weeks, there’s been a moose on the loose in the Gate City area.
Officials with the Idaho Fish and Game Department as well as Chubbuck police worked to relocate a moose Tuesday afternoon that had become stuck inside the racetrack at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds.
“We did have a moose come down off the hill and wander in one of the open gates there around the racetrack where it got pinned in,” said Eric Freeman, a biologist with the Idaho Fish and Game’s 5th District. “Not all the gates were open, so once he got inside, probably late at night, it was unable to get out.”
Freeman said a loud car passing by the area spooked the moose, causing it to begin racing around the track and drawing some attention from other curious onlookers and passersby.
Eventually, the moose located a low spot in the racetrack fence, jumped over and began heading north out of town, Freeman said, adding that Fish and Game officials and Chubbuck police used their vehicles to haze or spook the animal into continuing on its path out of town.
“It started heading north fast,” Freeman said. “It went north out of town and out into the dry fields for as far as we could see before disappearing.”
Freeman said neither the moose nor any people were injured during the incident.
Three weeks ago to the day, Fish and Game officials tranquilized and relocated a moose that was wandering around the same neighborhood. Fish and Game officials confirmed it was a different moose during Tuesday’s incident because it did not have an ear tag, of which one was added to the first moose after it was darted and prepared for relocation.
It’s not uncommon for regional wildlife to wander within or near city limits, especially during the winter months when forage is more scarce in higher elevations. Factor in this year’s above average snowpack and the numerous wildfires in Southeast Idaho this past year and the likelihood that animals approach city limits looking for food increase, Freeman said.
“During winter time animals definitely come down out of the hills looking for forage,” Freeman said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean it wandered into town on purpose. This happens a few times every winter.”
Last week, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes warned the public to be cautious along sections of Interstate 15 and Interstate 86 because of wintering elk, deer and moose.
“Elk migrate onto their reservation winter ranges for forage and refuge from cold temperatures and deep snow,” the Tribes said in the release. “Due to the recent extreme winter weather, elk herds are pushed to lower elevations along the interstates and nearby (Fort Hall) roadways, posing a potential hazard to motorists.”
Freeman said the moose leaving town on his own accord Tuesday was the best possible outcome in this situation. Fish and Game officials can tranquilize an animal and remove them, but not without added risk to the animal and general public and also not without a cost.
And while it’s not uncommon for a moose on the loose to gain the attention of local residents, Freeman wants to remind people that while moose are large and majestic, they’re also wild animals with unpredictable temperaments.
“If you encounter a moose, in town or in the woods, leave the animals alone and give them a wide berth,” he said. “They are cranky animals. People get super concerned with sharp teeth and claws, but moose can be pretty defensive, especially if you get too close. If you’re concerned about a moose and where it’s located, call the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for assistance.”
