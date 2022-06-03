Idaho Falls firefighters extinguish a blaze at a feedlot on Kathleen Street in Bonneville County. This is the second fire in as many weeks at the feedlot, which is under investigation by the Idaho Department of Agriculture.
IDAHO FALLS — Just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Jennifer Lane and Kathleen Street in Bonneville County for a report of a vehicle fire.
An engine, the ladder truck, battalion chief, and a couple of water tenders responded. On arrival, firefighters noted fire in a large pile of hay and rubbish, as well as in the engine compartment and cab of a pickup truck. There were several outbuildings nearby, none of which were threatened by the fire.
The flames were quickly extinguished, but firefighters remained on scene until just after 5:30 p.m. putting water on the smoldering rubbish pile. Property owners assisted with the efforts by using a private backhoe to spread the pile out to prevent it from continuing to smolder and reignite.
There were no injuries to civilians, first responders, or livestock.
The estimated cost of the damage to the truck is unknown. The cause of the fire is undetermined, and no further fire investigation is required.
This is the same property that IFFD responded to during the early morning hours of May 22 after an RV, tractor, and hay caught fire.