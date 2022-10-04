Magic Valley Regional Airport

Passengers disembark a Delta flight in 2018 at Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH/TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — After three quarters of strong performance, SkyWest has decided to add a second daily flight connecting Twin Falls and Salt Lake City and is scheduled to run November and December this year.

On Monday night, Twin Falls City Council approved an ordinance including the second daily flight in to the guaranteed revenue agreement adopted in March. The county approved the request last Thursday.

