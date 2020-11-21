The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking a resident who has walked away from the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center.
Jesus Manuel Perez, IDOC #115104, was last seen leaving the center at 5:34 a.m. Saturday. He was wearing a grey hoodie, black shorts, black tights and black shoes.
Perez is 26 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 153 pounds and has a light brown complexion.
Perez’s record includes a conviction for possession of a controlled substance in Bannock County, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in Bingham County.
Perez was eligible to be released on parole pending his completion of programming. His sentence was scheduled to be satisfied on June 30, 2022.
Anyone with information about Perez’s whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.