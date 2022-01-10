POCATELLO — The region confirmed one of its worst weeks of the pandemic for new COVID-19 cases on Monday, leading Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials to believe the omicron variant has arrived.
Officials reported 908 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 for the week of Jan. 4 through Monday.
The total includes 546 cases in Bannock County, 206 cases in Bingham County, 85 cases in Franklin County, 23 cases in Caribou County, 15 cases in Power County, 13 cases in Oneida County, 12 cases in Butte County and eight cases in Bear Lake County. There were also two additional deaths from COVID-19, both of which occurred in Bingham County.
Though there have been no confirmed omicron cases in the region, SIPH Director Maggie Mann speculates that's simply attributable to the nearly two weeks it takes for the state's laboratory to conduct the DNA sequencing to determine specific COVID-19 variants. Omicron is highly contagious and people who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus are far more likely to experience break-through cases of the variant, though current vaccines are still highly effective at preventing serious illness and death.
"It's reasonable to say omicron is circulating in the community, especially if you look at the significant jump in cases from the previous week to what is being reported out today," Mann said on Monday afternoon, adding that a "holiday bump" also likely contributed to the increase. "This is one of the biggest single-week jumps we've had since the pandemic started, and of course that's concerning. I know everybody is tired of this, and we're tired of this, but we're not out of the woods yet."
Health officials worldwide have reported a silver lining with the omicron variant — noting it appears to result in fewer cases of serious disease and death than the delta variant, which it appears to be displacing.
Mann emphasized that people should still make it a priority to take precautions to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, such as getting vaccinated, getting a vaccine booster shot, wearing a mask, washing their hands frequently, practicing social distancing and staying home when feeling symptoms of illness.
"This is not a risk-free variant. ... I do not feel comfortable saying this isn't a serious situation," Mann said.
Idaho State University Athletic Director Pauline Thiros has also seen evidence that the omicron variant is spreading rapidly within the community.
The ISU men's basketball team had to reschedule its game against Weber State University last Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols for players who have tested positive or been exposed to someone else with the coronavirus.
Thiros said that the game has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 17. The team also learned on Monday that its game scheduled for Thursday night against Eastern Washington University must be rescheduled — likely for Jan. 24 — because Eastern Washington is in COVID-19 protocol.
Thiros doubts athletes would be experiencing so many break-through cases if only the delta variant were spreading.
"Our team is slowly but surely getting their boosters," Thiros said, adding that players on both the men's and women's teams are getting their boosters. "We should hopefully move forward with fewer cancellations."
She said the track and field season is also poised to start, and athletes have been good about voluntarily getting booster shots, seeking to avoid the minimum five days of isolation required for those who aren't fully vaccinated and are exposed to a positive case.
"My hope is maybe we're at the tail end of this," Thiros said.
Fans in attendance at Bengal games are required to wear a face mask.
ISU President Kevin Satterlee sent a campus-wide email about the state of the pandemic on Jan. 7.
Satterlee said the campus experienced a slight increase in positive cases as "a result of the highly contagious omicron variant in the community."
"The emergence of omicron further emphasizes the importance of vaccinations — especially boosters — to protect against COVID-19," Satterlee wrote.
Satterlee said the university will continue operating on-campus screening locations.