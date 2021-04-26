POCATELLO — The 110 Scouts who attended the Scout Mountain District Spring Camporee on Friday and Saturday for the Boy Scouts of America at Upper Ross Park enjoyed a host of activities.
Members of Boy Scouts of America, which now includes both girls and boys, participated in several activities for a wide age range of members near the Fort Hall Replica. They also set up tents in the lawn near the Replica to camp for the night.
That even included rock climbing with help from certified climbing personnel.
They also were involved in flag ceremonies, a campfire program, fun games, problem-solving activities, rope making and other activities.
They even used a pump to launch empty, plastic water bottles well into the air. And other Scouts would then try to catch the bottles before they hit the ground.
During the outdoor event at Upper Ross Park, which operated under a plan approved by Southeastern Idaho Public Health in Pocatello, the goal was to teach important life skills in addition to having fun.
“It’s skills building, character building and leadership training,” said Deborah McHugh, a spokesperson for the Grand Teton Council of Boy Scouts of America’s Scout Mountain District, who notes that Scout members can be from ages 6 to 20 in different programs.
The girls, who have their own quarters, had the same experiences and challenges as the boys during the event, which is held a few times each year, McHugh said.
“Girls have always come with families and wanted to do the same events the boys do,” McHugh said.
She says it’s been two years since girls integrated with boys under the Scouts BSA program and the Scout Mountain District has a number of members now who are girls.
In fact, two participants in the Scouting program strive to enhance their influence on other members of the Scouts and exemplify the goals of both the boy and girl members.
Savanah Perry, 17, of Chubbuck says she enjoys everything about the experience and being in Scouts BSA.
And 13-year-old Jonah Later, of Chubbuck, who started in Scouts when he was 8, enjoys all the activities and the chance to learn important skills.
“I just liked what they stood for and what I could do when I joined,” he said. “I mainly wanted to learn how to help people.”
And he says another reason he wanted to join the Boy Scouts is to help his two younger brothers.
Savanah, meanwhile, says she has two older brothers and watched them go into Scouts.
“And I was like, ‘I can’t do that just because I’m a girl?’” she recalled.
That didn’t sit well. But things came around so girls could join.
“Now we’re in it so that’s awesome,” said Savanah, who started in Scouting when she was 16.
She said some people actually cried for joy when girls could join because they always wanted to join when they were young but never got the chance.
“So it’s really cool to be some of the ones paving the road,” Savanah said.
She said the value of being in Scouting is easy to see.
“It doesn’t matter who you are it will always help you in your life,” she said.
Savanah said being in Scouts has also helped her earn the trust of adults.
“It’s such a confidence boost,” Savanah said. “I would say I found a haven in Scouts and I think a lot of other girls and guys have, too.”
Savanah, who’s interested in sailing, plans to spend the summer at a Scout camp in California teaching the sport.
And she feels her efforts while in Scouting will have made a difference. She says she enjoys seeing how Scouts grow through the program.
“It’s so cool to see them coming out of their shells,” she said.
And she like to play a role in that.
“I like to think that I can have an impact because helping other people, especially other troop members, it’s going to help even when I’m not in the troop,” Savanah said. “Even when I’m not there I will have planted the seed and helped them out.”
And that’s one thing that Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell had in mind, she said.
She says he wanted to enhance confidence and the ability of people to make connections.
“All these people who never met before act like old friends because they have Scouting in common,” Savanah said. “It’s like meeting up with an old friend.”
Jonah would second that notion.
“I like camping and interacting with the other guys,” said Jonah, who also wants to do what he can to help his two younger brothers.
“Everyone looks out for everyone,” he said. “And I find that really cool.”