The format of this Saturday's annual Scouting for Food drive will be changed to account for the recent loss of several Scouts BSA troops, but officials with the Idaho Foodbank say the need for donations is greater than ever.
The food bank's major food drives in March and May had to be canceled due to COVID-19. Furthermore, food distributions have risen 30 percent since the pandemic's beginning, said Kia Shaw, Eastern Idaho Foodbank branch manager.
As a result, the food bank, which normally spends $200,000 on food purchases statewide, has been forced to spend more than $1.5 million this year to keep shelves stocked at its Idaho locations.
Previously, Boy Scouts would canvass local neighborhoods, soliciting donations of nonperishable food items from every doorstep. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently ended its sponsorship of Boy Scout troops, however, and there aren't enough active scouts to make widespread door-to-door collections possible.
"They came up with the idea of setting up five central drop-off locations in Chubbuck and Pocatello and encouraging the public to bring (donations) to those locations," Shaw said.
Scouts will accept donations from 9 a.m. to noon at Pocatello Community Charter School, the Ridley's stores on Main Street and Pocatello Creek Road, the Grand Teton Council Boy Scouts of America office and Chubbuck City Hall.
Donations from the Scouts BSA drive help staff at the local Food Bank warehouse assemble their own emergency food bags and supply partner agencies in 16 counties. Shaw said those partner agencies have reported 10 to 50 percent increases in demand since the pandemic's start.
Shaw said the shelves of the local warehouse are currently well stocked, as the nonprofit organization is entering the holiday season anticipating more need than it's experienced in a long time.
"We're seeing a lot of families come through," Shaw said. "A lot of people who participate, referred to as the working poor, have one or two jobs and it's still not enough to supply their family with everything they need to live."
Shaw said the food bank would prefer donations of boxed food items or canned goods and discourages donations of food in glass jars.
Susanne Lally, who oversees public relations and government affairs for the food bank, said a food locator linked to idahofoodbank.org will direct people in need to the nearest food distribution center.
"A lot of people are facing hunger for the first time, and they don't know what to do," Lally said.
A website that was established by the LDS church to help several philanthropic organizations and causes recruit volunteers — justserve.org — is being used to find additional volunteers to help Scouts BSA.
Larry Fisher, a spokesman for the LDS church, said additional help will be coming for the food bank in two to three weeks, when the church is scheduled to send another semi filled with food. Half of the load, equaling 11 pallets of food, will be given to the Pocatello warehouse, and the remainder will be donated to Twin Falls.
Also on Saturday, the Food Bank and Chubbuck-based Pocatello Christian Outreach Center will be at Holt Arena distributing mixed boxes with meat, cheese, potatoes and other products for well-balanced meals. They plan to start distributing up to 80,000 pounds of food at 10 a.m., until the food has all been given away.
Some of the food will come from the Food Bank and some will come from donations received by the church.
The church has given food away on a monthly basis since December and may increase its distribution dates to twice per month based on demand, said Pastor Doug Smith.
"We continually get feedback from people of things in the nature of if it wasn't for these types of things they wouldn't have food on their table," Smith said. "It's simply about people needing a little bit of a hand up in a hard time, and we just want to help them with that."