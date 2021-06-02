Record-breaking high temps are expected this week in East Idaho.
The National Weather Service reported Wednesday morning that a heat wave is expected to scorch East Idaho Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Record-breaking daytime temps in the 90s are expected in Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Burley and Challis.
The weather service said the heat wave will increase temps in East Idaho by 15 to 20 degrees over normal conditions for June and the public needs to take precautions to avoid heat-related ailments from prolonged outside exposure.
The heat wave will also increase the threat of wildfires in East Idaho, the weather service said.
As of Wednesday morning the weather service had not issued any heat-related warnings for East Idaho, but excessive heat warnings and/or heat advisories are in effect in south central Idaho including the Twin Falls and Jerome areas, in southwest Idaho including the Boise and Mountain Home areas, and in North Idaho.
Such warnings are also in effect in Oregon and Washington state.
