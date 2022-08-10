Firefighters in Southeast Idaho have been busy the past two days battling two wildfires near Pocatello and extinguishing a structure fire in American Falls.
Work to combat a wildfire in Fort Hall started Tuesday evening and continued Wednesday as firefighters were also sent to battle a blaze in the hills west of Pocatello. A garage in American Falls was a total loss by the time firefighters were able to extinguish that blaze Tuesday afternoon.
The fire that gutted the garage on South Frontage Road in American Falls was first reported around 11:42 a.m. Tuesday.
When firefighters arrived on scene, the garage was fully engulfed. Firefighters were able to control the fire without further incident, though the structure was declared a total loss.
Nobody was injured as a result of the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
In addition to the Power County and Rockland fire departments, Power County Sheriff's Office deputies, American Falls police officers and Power County emergency medical services personnel responded to the fire.
Nearby residents were evacuated but were able to return once the fire was extinguished.
Around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, a wildfire was reported on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello.
The fire had scorched about 2,500 acres as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and authorities believed firefighters controlled the blaze after battling it all night, though it reignited Wednesday afternoon.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes on Wednesday afternoon said the fire is increasing in size and moving toward Ross Fork Creek Road. The Emergency Operations Center is currently in the process of requesting outside entities from the state of Idaho to assist, the Tribes said.
Emergency responders asked residents Wednesday to avoid the Ross Fork area in Fort Hall to allow safe passage for evacuees. All of the roads near the fire have been shut down by police and the public should still stay away from the fire scene until firefighters have extinguished any remaining hot spots.
The Fort Hall Fire Department announced on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that residents in the area of Farmer Lane and Ross Fork Road are being asked to evacuate.
"Residents who haven’t evacuated yet can head to the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and room accommodations will be provided," the Fort Hall Fire Department's post read. "Hotel room accommodations are only for residents of Ross Fork."
The fire was reported near the intersection of Ross Fork and Ross Fork Creek roads northeast of Pocatello and the flames immediately began to consume dozens of acres, authorities said.
Several homes were evacuated early Wednesday morning as the fire threatened those structures but firefighters were able to successfully keep the flames away, authorities said.
Smoke and flames from the blaze could be seen from several miles away on Tuesday evening.
Firefighters from the Fort Hall and North Bannock fire departments, the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Indian Affairs are battling the blaze with help from firefighting aircraft.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, authorities said.
A second wildfire has scorched dozens of acres in the hills west of Pocatello.
The blaze was reported around 5 a.m. Wednesday and is spreading quickly in the steep terrain east of Michaud Creek Road, authorities said.
An early estimate is that the fire had burned about 200 acres as of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. The public should stay away from the fire scene until further notice.
Firefighters from the Fort Hall and North Bannock fire departments, the BLM, U.S. Forest Service Bureau of Indian Affairs and Pocatello responded to the blaze. Pocatello firefighters have been relieved from the fire, signaling that firefighters have been successful in containing the flames.
The wildfire has thus far not resulted in any injuries or evacuations, authorities said. The fire is reportedly not burning near any structures.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.