Michaud Creek Road fire

A fire burning in steep terrain east of Michaud Creek Road had scorched about 200 acres as of Wednesday morning.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Firefighters in Southeast Idaho have been busy the past two days battling two wildfires near Pocatello and extinguishing a structure fire in American Falls.

Work to combat a wildfire in Fort Hall started Tuesday evening and continued Wednesday as firefighters were also sent to battle a blaze in the hills west of Pocatello. A garage in American Falls was a total loss by the time firefighters were able to extinguish that blaze Tuesday afternoon.

Fire guts garage in American Falls

A fire gutted a garage on South Frontage Road in American Falls on Tuesday morning.
Firefighting aircraft Ross Fork fire in Fort Hall

A firefighting aircraft assists in battling the blaze in the Ross Fork area on the Fort Hall Reservation on Tuesday evening.