The State Board of Education voted in February to waive the requirement for students to take a college entrance exam to graduate.
According to a press release from the Board of Education, this change is only for the Class of 2022, but it is not the first time testing requirements have been waived. In 2020 and 2021, the requirements were waived due to the pandemic.
In the past, students have been required to take the SAT as juniors because the state provided it for free. The ACT has typically been optional.
Stephanie Fullmer, principal of Mackay Junior-Senior High School, said despite the change, high school students in her district still took the exams. She believes that students should still be encouraged to take them, but she also believes that they should be optional.
"Students should still be able to take the exams," she said. "I think kids should have the option to take it. I would encourage them to take it."
Heather Pekus, a high school counselor in Salmon, said students were still able to take these tests for a year and a half. The pandemic had only closed their schools down for half a year.
"It does not affect our school currently," she said. "We were able to stay in session and test. But other schools have been affected."
Pekus said she understands why other school districts would be grateful for this change. Other school districts were closed down due to the pandemic, and they were not able to test their students.
"If we were in that situation we would be grateful," she said. "This means that their students will still be able to go on to college."
She is unsure whether or not this change will be permanent, but she believes that it should remain in place for as long as the pandemic continues.
"I hope it's not a permanent bill," she said. "I think it depends on what happens with COVID. If students are unable to test, they could be held back."