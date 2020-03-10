POCATELLO — With 100 percent of Bannock County precincts reporting elections results Tuesday night, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 plant facilities levy passed by more than 6 percentage points.
The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 plant facilities levy passed with 6,670 votes, or 61.66 percent, in favor to 4,148 votes, or 38.34 percent, against.
Former Vice President Joseph Biden beat Sen. Bernie Sanders in Bannock County by just over 50 votes in the Democratic presidential primary, with Biden securing 2,874 votes, or 45.41 percent to Sanders' 2,821 votes, or 44.57 percent.
As expected, President Donald Trump had little difficulty winning the Republican primary in Bannock County, as he secured 4,597 votes, or 93.7 of the ballot.
The Associated Press declared Donald Trump the winner of the Republican presidential primary in Idaho about 10 minutes after the last Gem State polls closed around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
After Trump’s resounding victory in Idaho Tuesday night, Samantha Zager, a spokesperson for Trump Victory, the joint operation between President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee, said, “Tonight proved that Idahoans are firmly united behind President Trump. No matter which socialist Democrat ultimately makes it on the ballot in November, Idahoans will choose to continue the success they’ve experienced under President Trump’s ‘Promises Made. Promises Kept’ agenda and reelect him to four more years.”
So far, Biden has more than a 4.2 percent lead over Sanders statewide with 53 percent of Idaho precincts reporting.
With 100 percent of Bannock County precincts reporting, here are the election results:
VOTES PERCENT PRECINCTS COUNTED (OF 53) . . . . . 53 100.00 REGISTERED VOTERS - TOTAL . . . . . 42,045 REGISTERED VOTERS - REPUBLICAN . . . 17,354 41.27 REGISTERED VOTERS - DEMOCRATIC . . . 5,131 12.20 REGISTERED VOTERS - CONSTITUTION. . . 148 .35 REGISTERED VOTERS - Non-Partisan. . . 19,412 BALLOTS CAST - TOTAL. . . . . . . 11,949 BALLOTS CAST - REPUBLICAN . . . . . 5,009 41.92 BALLOTS CAST - DEMOCRATIC . . . . . 6,363 53.25 BALLOTS CAST - CONSTITUTION . . . . 30 .25 BALLOTS CAST - NONPARTISAN. . . . . 547 4.58 BALLOTS CAST - BLANK. . . . . . . 6 .05 VOTER TURNOUT - TOTAL . . . . . . 28.42 VOTER TURNOUT - REPUBLICAN. . . . . 28.86 VOTER TURNOUT - DEMOCRATIC. . . . . VOTER TURNOUT - CONSTITUTION . . . . 20.27 VOTER TURNOUT - BLANK . . . . . . .01 ********** (REPUBLICAN) ********** REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT (VOTE FOR) 1 Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente. . . . . 28 .57 Bob Ely . . . . . . . . . . . 24 .49 Matthew John Matern . . . . . . . 35 .71 Donald J Trump. . . . . . . . . 4,597 93.70 Joe Walsh . . . . . . . . . . 140 2.85 Bill Weld . . . . . . . . . . 82 1.67 Total . . . . . . . . . 4,906 ********** (DEMOCRATIC) ********** DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENT (VOTE FOR) 1 Michael Bennet. . . . . . . . . 3 .05 Joseph R. Biden . . . . . . . . 2,874 45.41 Michael R. Bloomberg. . . . . . . 209 3.30 Cory Booker. . . . . . . . . . 5 .08 Steve Burke. . . . . . . . . . 6 .09 Pete Buttigieg. . . . . . . . . 108 1.71 Julian Castro . . . . . . . . . 4 .06 Roque De La Fuente . . . . . . . 2 .03 John K. Delaney . . . . . . . . 5 .08 Tulsi Gabbard . . . . . . . . . 62 .98 Amy Klobuchar . . . . . . . . . 46 .73 Deval Patrick . . . . . . . . . 1 .02 Bernie Sanders. . . . . . . . . 2,821 44.57 Tom Steyer . . . . . . . . . . 10 .16 Elizabeth Warren . . . . . . . . 159 2.51 Marianne Williamson . . . . . . . 2 .03 Andrew Yang. . . . . . . . . . 12 .19 Total . . . . . . . . . 6,329 ********** (CONSTITUTION) ********** CONSTITUTION PRESIDENT (VOTE FOR) 1 Don Blankenship . . . . . . . . 6 25.00 Daniel Clyde Cummings . . . . . . 5 20.83 Don J. Grundmann . . . . . . . . 0 Charles Kraut . . . . . . . . . 0 J.R. Myers . . . . . . . . . . 8 33.33 Sheila "Samm" Tittle. . . . . . . 5 20.83 Total . . . . . . . . . 24 ********** (NONPARTISAN) ********** PFRF Levy SCHOOL DST 25 (VOTE FOR) 1 IN FAVOR OF. . . . . . . . . . 6,670 61.66 AGAINST . . . . . . . . . . . 4,148 38.34 Total . . . . . . . . . 10,818