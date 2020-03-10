Idaho will be among six states hosting presidential primaries today.
In addition to the primary races for the Democrat, Republican and Constitution parties, voters in Bannock and Power counties will also be asked to consider multi-year plant facilities levies for their school districts.
States voting on Tuesday include Idaho, Washington, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota and Michigan. Idaho offers 20 delegates. Democrats voted in a caucus in Idaho during their 2016 presidential election, choosing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. This will be the party’s first presidential primary.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Bannock County Elections Administrator Julie Hancock said school district levies are typically the only item on a ballot. In 2016, however, the state passed legislation establishing a separate March presidential primary, enabling the school district levy and the primary vote to appear on the same ballot for this election cycle.
Hancock said early voting in Bannock County was strong, with 2,400 voters casting their ballots. Hancock said ADA-compliant voting machines have been set up to serve every precinct, and they don’t require the typical preprinted ballots. She said they should provide a “backup” in case strong turnout exhausts ballot supplies.
Though the Democratic presidential primary field has winnowed down to a pair of candidates — Sanders and Joe Biden, vice president under President Barack Obama — Idaho Democrats will have the option of filling in the oval for 17 candidates. Hancock explained candidates had to file with the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office by a Jan. 17 deadline to have their names removed from the ballot. President Donald Trump will run in a field with five other lesser-known candidates. Voters may also request a nonpartisan ballot that includes only their levy vote.
Regarding the school levies, the American Falls school district is seeking approval of a six-year levy that will generate $600,000 in the first year and will rise by 3 percent in each subsequent year. The estimated cost to the taxpayer would be $68 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value in the initial year. School District 25 will be requesting approval of a 10-year levy that would generate $6.4 million in its first year, Fiscal Year 22, and would rise by 5 percent in each subsequent year. The estimated cost to the taxpayer in the initial year would be $141.62 per $100,000 of assessed value.
Both levies will need support from at least 55 percent of voters to pass.
Some voters will have to report to new polling places on Tuesday. Hancock said the ninth precinct has been moved from Lincoln Early Childhood Center to Portneuf Towers. Furthermore, the Red Lion Hotel was fully booked, so precincts 34-39 will be temporarily moved to the Grace Lutheran gym. Hancock said letters about the changes were mailed to affected voters. Go to https://www.bannockcounty.us/elections/ for a full list of precinct locations.