Allstate call center in Chubbuck (generic cutline)

The Allstate call center building at 4200 Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District has expressed an interest to purchase the former Allstate call center in Chubbuck to use as a technical education school.

The School District 25 Board of Trustees during a special meeting held Tuesday authorized district officials to issue a letter of intent to purchase the former Allstate building at 4200 Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck, the district announced in a Wednesday news release.

