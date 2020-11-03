POCATELLO — Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 will continue its current schedule — which involves secondary students alternating between days of in-person and remote learning — for at least the first six weeks of the second trimester.
The school board voted to stick with the current schedule from Nov. 16 through Jan. 15 during a special meeting on Monday.
Secondary students receive two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote instruction per week. Elementary students in the district receive in-person instruction five days per week but under a modified instructional model that helps with social distancing.
The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases are surging in Southeast Idaho.
The board asked district administrators to seek guidance from families on either maintaining Wednesdays or switching to Fridays as a remote learning day for all secondary students. Families will receive a survey on that issue soon.
"Each time we address this issue, the board faces the daunting task of trying to balance the complexities of delivering equitable access to high-quality education while safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our learners and our staff," Superintendent Doug Howell said in a press release.
Howell said students, families and teachers have all had to adjust to new ways of providing instruction amid the pandemic.
"We will continue to consult with our partners in the public health and the medical communities as schools play a critical role in helping to prevent or slow the transmission of COVID-19."
The board will reassess its model during a special meeting that will take place during the week of Jan. 4 through Jan. 8.