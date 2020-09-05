Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 recently decided during a special meeting to continue its modified traditional student instruction model for at least two more weeks, according to a district news release.
In this model, elementary school students in grades K-5 will continue in the modified traditional instruction model.
Under this model elementary school students are grouped in cohorts and receive face to-face instruction five days per week, the news release said.
Likewise, all secondary schools for grade 6-12 will continue with the hybrid instructional model. It has secondary students get both face-to-face and remote instruction five days a week.
Secondary students are grouped alphabetically to attend Monday-Thursday or Tuesday-Friday with Wednesday being a remote learning day for all.
School District Superintendent Doug Howell says that it's not a perfect solution for every teacher, student or family.
"We appreciate the hundreds of thoughtful, considerate emails that we received sharing strong opinions from all sides of the issue," Howell said.
He adds that from the beginning the district's ultimate goal is to start school in-person and stay in-person as long as possible.
"We will continue to work with local health experts and medical professionals to monitor numbers," he said. "We will also work to identify any further operational and instructional adjustments that may need to be made."
Those adjustments aim to ensure that district students equitable access to the highest quality education possible, no matter what instructional model is being used.
The school board will review the instructional model at a special meeting on Sept. 18, according to the news release.
That meeting will be open to the public and the meeting time will be announced once it's confirmed.
"Our focus continues to be how best to fulfill our educational promise while prioritizing the safety of our (students) and staff," Howell said.