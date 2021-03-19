School District 25 estimates that two-thirds of students in the district participated in a Stem-Up program on Wednesday afternoon that encouraged them to consider careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. during the event, parents of students in kindergarten through fifth grade at every district elementary school drove up to their respective school curbsides to receive STEM kits.
District 25 said in a news release that the kits contain exciting, hands-on activities that students can complete at home during spring break next Monday through Friday.
And all families that complete the activities and fill out a survey are entered in a drawing to win a flying drone, courtesy of the Idaho State University College of Technology.
At Washington Elementary School at 226 S. 10th on Wednesday a steady stream of parents stopped along the school's front curb to get the kits.
Washington Elementary Principal Angela Stevens said the kits are valuable because they go along with their science curriculum.
Currently, third-graders are working with magnets and first-graders are working on topics such as energy from the sun.
And the fourth and fifth-graders are working with circuits and circuit-boards and power.
“Our focus is to get students excited about science and technology and the whole STEM program and then develop that love,” she said.
She hopes students will go home for spring break Monday through Friday and do the science experiments with their families.
And when they return there will be a STEM day and follow-up activities that go along with what they created using their kits.
“That way the teachers can make sure they understand what they did and what the preface is and see the bigger picture,” Stevens said.
They'd like for the kids to be problem-solvers and think of, for instance, what operation they can do to get a final product, she said.
“But really to be thinkers is what we're trying to promote,” Stevens said.
That fits well with the field of STEM.
"Those fields are very important and that’s kind of where things are going,” she said.
So youths are also steeped in things such as coding computers and related technologies.
“Just to introduce the students to those kinds of things,” she said.
And she notes that they enjoy the field.
“They just love science; they love it,” she said.
About three years ago at Washington they started using STEM.
They did all kinds of science activities and they also involved art.
“So we did pendulums and we had paint, and the paint would spin and make beautiful paintings,” she said.
But just the motion is what they really wanted the kids to understand with the pendulums, she said.
They incorporate a lot of technology into the classroom wherever possible.
And she says the field interests both boys and girls.
“We’ve really focused on STEM,” she said. “Every year we have stem activities.”
She said the year before last, they made rockets and went to Idaho State University and shot the rockets off.
And every grade level did a different type of rocket.
“It was amazing,” she said. “It was unbelievable.”
And the year before that the students did an egg drop.
“They had to come up with a way to protect their egg so it didn’t break when it was dropped from the roof,” she said. “So that was really fun.”
They want students to see a little bit further into the future and think what they can do with the STEM information they’re learning.
She says there’s more focus on science in the classrooms and that’s what they’re trying to do with their projects, she said.
“We’re trying to get kids excited about science and technology,” she said.