Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 used some federal CARES Act funds recently to run a 12-day program it called Summer Inspiration Academy, according to a news release from the school district.
The program involved 18 teachers with three at each grade level from kindergarten through fifth grade, according to the release. Three hundred students participated in the program.
Even though the Pocatello-Chubbuck elementary schools were in session full-time five days a week during the 2020-2021 school year the pandemic disrupted the school system’s normal day-to-day routine, the news release said.
“As we considered ways to allocate some of the CARES Act funding, the idea to create a Summer Inspiration Academy provided a chance to do something the school system had never done before in an exciting way that would significantly impact learning,” according to the news release.
School system personnel started by asking what they could significantly impact in 12 days.
So the district might be able to get students to love reading in 12 days, according to the release.
“We might get them to believe in themselves,” according to the release.
Then the district personnel began to look at it through that lens.
“We might get them to love school,” the release said.
District 25 had been using American psychologist Carol Dweck’s “Growth Mindset” and thought it would be a perfect fit to help frame the program, according to the release.
“We wanted the Inspiration Academy to be all about learning, but even more about building the capacity to learn,” the release said.
The goal was to show students that you don’t have to have a fixed mindset of “I can’t do this,” the release said.
There was also a strong science focus in the effort.
Students in the lower grades looked at patterns in nature, math and science, while the upper grade students looked at cause and effect.
This included such things as erosion and why things rust.
And working in math and English Language Arts provided a chance to build a growth mindset in areas where students might not feel confident, according to the release.
“That’s our goal is to have students be able to know they can do something even if it’s hard,” said Angela Stevens, the principal of Washington Elementary School in Pocatello. “Hopefully they will be able to use those skills in everything they do — not just school.”
And the district learned some good lessons and hopes to build an even stronger program next summer using additional CARES funding, the release said.
After that, they will evaluate the program on a year-by-year basis.
“We had great teachers and the students seemed eager to learn,” said Stevens, who also served as principal for the Summer Inspiration Academy.
“We had a lot of feedback — students were really excited about it,” she said.
The school system also put a survey out for parents after the program ended, Stevens said.
“The students loved it and were excited to talk about what they were doing in school,” she said. “So we look forward to doing it for another year at least.”
Further, Stevens said it was interesting to get to know more of the students and teachers from some of the other schools in District 25, not just at Washington Elementary.
“It was fun,” she said.