Over 2,500 members of School District 25 attended a district-wide back-to-school kick-off at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre last week. This year's theme was "Take Flight." 

POCATELLO — The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District is ready to “take flight” in what appears to be the first normal start to a school year since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

The masks are off and students and teachers are learning together in person to kick off the 2022-23 school year, which officially begins Tuesday. While preparations for a successful year start as soon as summer hits, the week right before classes begin is usually one of the busiest and this year was no exception.

Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Superintendent Doug Howell presenting during the district-wide back-to-school kick-off at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre. This year's theme was "Take Flight." 
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Spokesperson Courtney Fisher presenting during the district-wide back-to-school kick-off at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre. This year's theme was "Take Flight." 