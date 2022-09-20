Downard 3 (copy)

Downard Funeral Home

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — The Downard Funeral Home building could soon have a date with a wrecking ball.

School District 25 Board of Trustees Tuesday night voted during a special session to approve district officials authoring a letter of intent to purchase the Downard Funeral Home property at 241 N. Garfield Avenue for $500,000.