We are saddened by ISU’s decision to suspend the football season until spring, but we understand the issues surrounding this tough decision.
We appreciate our partnership with ISU as our educational and athletic partner and know that will continue into the future.
As a district, we plan to utilize our own facilities to their maximum potential.
We have continued at every step along the way to work in consultation with Southeast Idaho Public Health Department and IHSAA to develop guidelines and procedures to keep our athletes safe.
As athletes, parents and spectators continue to follow the guidelines established, we will increase our chances of reaching our goal to keep athletes competing.
Our coaches have been working hard to support our athletes in staying healthy and ultimately participate in high school athletics for the 2020-2021 school year.
Currently we have Iron Horse Stadium and Century High School football field that we will be able to utilize to support all three PCSD 25 high schools.