Enrollment at Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 schools was down more than 4 percent in January, reflecting a similar trend playing out throughout the state and across the country in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In spite of a state policy that protects K-12 school districts from losing more than 3 percent of their state-appropriated funding from the previous year when experiencing enrollment declines, School District 25 is anticipating a loss of approximately $1.5 million before that protection goes into effect.
Further, after Gov. Brad Little this past May implemented a 5 percent holdback to state agencies’ budgets, including public schools, the Idaho Legislature now plans to grapple with two different proposals from Little and Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra to restore funding for K-12 schools by 3.7 or 2.5 percent, respectively.
As lawmakers work to restore funding to Idaho public schools, School District 25 has navigated cuts without any personnel reductions and is now hoping voters support a critical supplemental levy request that will be decided during the same March 9 election as the recall votes for three District 25 school board members.
“As of January 2021, the decline in elementary enrollment is down 373 learners since January 2020 and the secondary enrollment decrease from the same period is 114 learners,” School District 25 spokeswoman Courtney Fisher told the Idaho State Journal in a Jan. 23 email. “This decline represents a 4.1 percent decline in enrollment districtwide.”
According to the Idaho Department of Education, School District 25 enrollment for the fall of 2020 was down 4.7 percent.
But as of Feb. 3, School District 25 was down 360 elementary and 109 secondary students for an overall decrease of 3.9 percent from the same period in 2020, perhaps an indication that enrollment woes for the district are lessening.
Fisher said that for the most part, the COVID-19 pandemic has had limited impact on the district's middle and high school enrollment, as the number of students enrolled in grades six through 12 has remained relatively consistent with previous years. Regarding the district's elementary enrollment — kindergarten through fifth grade — most of the enrollment decrease is associated with parents seeking alternatives to face-to-face instruction. School District 25 has maintained a mostly traditional model of instruction in its elementary schools amid the pandemic, with some exceptions related to how different cohort groups interact before, during and after classes.
“There is a blend of reasons for departure (for elementary-aged students), primarily due to those who chose to homeschool or find an alternative online option,” Fisher said. “In response to the pandemic, School District 25 created a new online learning program for the 2020-21 school year for those families opting for remote-only instruction. We are beginning to see a return of elementary students — more than 35 learners have enrolled since the holiday break — and we are anticipating this number will continue to increase.”
Though it's likely the Idaho Legislature restores some sort of funding to public schools, Fisher said School District 25 accounted for the 5 percent holdback when building its budget for this fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
“The primary loss in funding was absorbed by freezing salaries for all employee groups for the current school year,” Fisher said. “Even with the holdback and other challenges presented by the pandemic, the district was able to address the funding cuts without any staff layoffs or academic program cuts.”
To mitigate the cost of operating School District 25 schools both during the pandemic and over the next two years, School District 25 has received $6 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funding. Congress initially set aside approximately $13.2 billion of the $30.75 billion allotted to the Education Stabilization Fund through the first allotment of the CARES Act for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, or CRRSA, was signed into law on Dec. 27 of last year and provides an additional $54.3 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
“Monies from these funding streams must be expended according to strict federal guidelines and stipulations,” said Fisher, adding that, “additional monies anticipated through (the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) will be based on a formula using Title I schools. There are specific conditions and parameters that must be met for any expenditures from these federal funds. Some of those parameters include COVID-19 mitigation, strategies to address loss of learning when all students return to school in-person full time and improvements to facilities such as ventilation and sanitization.”
Over the next two years, School District 25 has dedicated the $6 million it has received to develop and implement a new online learning program to provide access for patrons to enroll learners in full-time remote school, replace outdated devices with interactive display monitors, purchase other instructional technologies that enhance students’ accessibility to synchronous, remote and face-to-face learning and expand network infrastructure including WiFi access points, mobile hotspots and the hardware needed to more efficiently deliver both in-person and remote learning.
Further, School District 25 plans to offer professional development to better equip teachers to utilize the district’s learning management system and prepare new instructional models, offer social emotional learning opportunities to meet the needs of both learners and staff and use CARES Act money to absorb the cost of continuing to provide free breakfast and lunch to all learners, which the district first implemented at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
School District 25 is optimistic that students will return to its schools after leaving to explore other options, said Fisher, adding that, “This is a trend that we anticipate will continue as life continues to normalize post-pandemic.”
Over the next coming weeks, School District 25 is preparing for its spring enrollment process, with online registration open now.
“The district will begin outreach for registration by making phone calls and sending note cards and emails to previously enrolled families to inquire about educational plans for next year,” Fisher said. “The district also has robust annual outreach activities planned for kindergarten registration.”
The district's leadership also has a healthy level of confidence when it comes to passing the supplemental levy next month, which will account for 12 percent of School District 25’s operational budget if approved by a majority of voters. Fisher said the district has demonstrated fiscal responsibility by keeping the levy at the same amount, $9.25 million annually, for the past six years.
“The district has made fiscal responsibility a priority while maintaining a high quality learning experience for students and meeting social, emotional and physical experiences through a broad offering of clubs, sports, arts, music and other activities,” Fishers said. “Based on the community’s support of the levy for more than 60 years, we continue to be optimistic it will pass. Parents and patrons have historically recognized the levy as an investment in our children, families and community. The district continues to have widespread community support, even during challenging times.”