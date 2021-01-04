The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees is set to host a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the current COVID-19 outlook for the region and possibly implement changes to the district’s current instruction model amid the pandemic.
Since the 2020-21 school year began in August, School District 25 has utilized a modified traditional instructional model for elementary schools and a hybrid instructional model for middle and high schools.
While the modified traditional model closely mirrors how the district has led elementary school classes in the past, with additional measures put in place to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading, the hybrid instruction model for middle and high school students has involved two days of in-person instruction, and three days of remote learning.
More information about how School District 25 has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found online at sd25.us/Content2/coronavirus.
During Tuesday’s board meeting, which will be held at 5 p.m. at the School District 25 main office on Pole Line Road in Pocatello, district administration officials will present the Board of Trustees with a list of instructional models that surrounding school districts have implemented and present three different options regarding changes to School District 25’s model, according to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
As of Dec. 18, Idaho Falls School District 91 elementary students have in-person instruction four days per week and remote learning for one day, while middle and high school students have in-person classes two days per week with remote learning for three days. A total of 10,038 students are enrolled in Idaho Falls School District 91.
The Bonneville County School District 93, which boasts 13,192 students, instructs its elementary-aged students in person five days per week, with remote learning on the second, fourth and fifth Mondays of every month. Middle and high school students in School District 93 receive in-person instruction four days per week with one remote learning day.
Twin Falls School District 411, which has 9,477 students enrolled, has elementary-aged children receiving in-person instruction for 2.5 days of the week and remote learning for the other 2.5 days. Middle and high school students at Twin Falls School District receive in-person instruction two days per week and remote learning for three days.
The Firth, Shelley, Madison, Snake River, Blackfoot and Marsh Valley school districts have implemented no changes to their instruction models since the pandemic began, according to the document attached to the School District 25 Board of Trustees Tuesday agenda.
The three options School District 25 administration officials will recommend to the Board of Trustees include:
- Option 1 — Elementary schools will remain in a modified traditional instructional model for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year; and middle and high schools will transition from hybrid to a modified traditional model effective Jan. 19.
- Option 2 — Elementary schools will remain in a modified traditional instructional model for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year; middle schools will transition from hybrid to a modified traditional instructional model effective Jan. 19; and high schools will transition from hybrid to a modified traditional instructional model effective March 1.
- Option 3 — Elementary schools will remain in a modified traditional instructional model for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year; and middle and high schools will transition from hybrid to a modified traditional model effective March 1.
The Board of Trustees is not obligated to implement one of the district administration’s options and could choose to take no action or implement any changes they deem necessary outside of the recommendations.
The week ending Dec. 18, School District 25, which has 12,152 students, had 28 active or probable COVID-19 cases among students and 16 active or probable cases among district staff, according to the district’s most recent weekly case status report.
As of Jan. 4, all eight counties within the Southeastern Idaho Public Health district were in the high-risk category in connection with SIPH’s regional response plan to COVID-19.
School District 25’s decision to implement a hybrid instruction model was met with contention earlier this year. In September, a group of concerned parents launched an effort to recall three members of the School District 25 board because of the implementation of the hybrid learning model, as well as other instances in which the board has not “represented the electorate,” according to Jesse Ward, a parent of a School District 25 student and one of the people behind the recall effort.
After a successful effort, the chair of the School District 25 board, Dave Mattson, as well as board members Jackie Cranor and Janie Gebhardt will face a recall election in March.
Ward is an advocate for School District 25 to return to its traditional model of instruction.
“In light of announcements from the Centers for Disease Control, our governor, and as reiterated by (School District 25 Superintendent) Dr. (Doug) Howell himself in a recent communication, our schools are safe and not identified as super spreader environments. We again strongly urge the board to initiate the process of providing the pupils the ability to return to school full time,” Ward told the Journal via text message.
In response to Ward’s comments ahead of Tuesday’s board meeting, School District 25 issued the following written statement:
“From the onset of the pandemic, the Board of Trustees and (School District 25) administration have recognized the critical importance of the delivery of in-person, face-to-face instruction. The goal has always been to bring all learners back to full-time, in-person instruction if and when current conditions warrant that action. The board has been tasked to balance the delivery of a rigorous K-12 curriculum while safeguarding the health and well-being of learners and staff members.”
The statement continued, “Since last March, the board has carefully considered all pertinent data to encompass the many complexities involved in making these tough, and not always popular, decisions. Considering Tuesday’s special meeting, the board will potentially take action regarding any changes to the current instructional models in place after weighing the data, reports and recommendations presented at the meeting.”