The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees will consider an administrative recommendation to retire the Pocatello High School Indians mascot at its upcoming Work Session at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8 with a potential to take action at a Regular Board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15.
At a meeting with members of the Fort Hall Business Council on Thursday September 3, members of PCSD 25’s Board of Trustees and administration outlined its recommendation and proposed timeline for the Board to reexamine the mascot name and take action to retire it immediately. Board Chairman Dave Mattson and Board Member Paul Vitale were present at the meeting.
“This issue is not new. The debate has been part of an important local and national dialogue for many years now,” said Mattson. “We appreciate the continued discussions and respectful relationship that we have cultivated with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ leadership to address the representation of Poky’s mascot over the past several decades. Our obligation as the governing body of the school district is to listen to the recommendation being presented and then, after thoughtful and careful deliberation, make a final decision regarding any next steps moving forward.”
Kevin Callahan, Acting Chairman of the Fort Hall Business Council, added, “We are very pleased about the direction of this meeting today and we support the recommendation to retire the Pocatello Indians mascot. We look forward to working together on any next steps once the School Board has the opportunity to consider the recommendation and make a final decision.”
Both meetings are open to the public and will be available to live stream from PCSD 25’s Facebook page. Public comments may be directed to communications@sd25.us. Further information about the recommendation will be released after the PCSD 25 Board of Trustees Work Session on September 8.