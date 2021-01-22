In accordance with Gov. Brad Little's recent high school athletic plan, Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 has announced new guidelines for spectators at all athletic events.
Little's plan allows for Idaho schools to fill 40 percent of their gym capacity, or up to four spectators per student athlete participant, whichever is larger, so long as physical distancing requirements are met or masks are worn.
For Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 athletic events, four tickets per each home team athlete are guaranteed and two tickets per each home team cheerleader are guaranteed. The home student body section is guaranteed 100 tickets, available to purchase at the school before the event.
All visiting teams during Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 athletic events are also guaranteed four tickets for each participating visiting team athlete. There will be no visiting cheerleaders or visiting student body sections for home Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 athletic events.
Pocatello and Highland High schools will guarantee 300 general admission tickets, and Century High School will guarantee 150 general admission tickets, on a first-come, first-serve basis for both junior varsity and varsity games.
All general admission tickets are valid for entry to both junior varsity and varsity events held on the same night. No early-bird tickets are available and gyms will not be cleared between events.
A free public live-stream is available for all home games via Pixelot at nfhsnetwork.com.
"All guidelines have been put in place in the best interest of our student athletes, our coaches, our parents and our community," School District 25 said. "Face coverings continue to be required at all times. Our staff is working hard to ensure that all guidelines are followed. Please be kind."