POCATELLO — Finding a parking spot will be a much less laborious process for Pocatello High School students after they return from spring break next month.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 has purchased the property that once housed the now defunct Downard Funeral Home, 241 N. Garfield Ave., and will demolish the building in March, says district spokesperson Courtney Fisher.
School District 25 purchased the property for $500,000 late last year from its owner Lance Peck, says Fisher, adding that the district plans to demolish the former funeral home during the week of spring break March 20 through March 24.
Fisher says students at Pocatello High School, located across the street from Downard, will be able to use the unpaved parking lot for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year and that the district plans to resurface the lot during the summer ahead of the 2023-24 school year.
“Anytime you have a school in a downtown area where space is limited for growth this presents a great opportunity for Pocatello High School and the community,” Fisher said about the acquisition of Downard. “Pocatello High School is also utilized frequently for community events, including dance competitions and sporting events, so having that additional parking in the downtown area will benefit not only students, but the community as well.”
District officials said that once the Downard building is leveled, it would create space for 110 new parking spots.
In addition to the funeral home, which has been closed since September 2021 as the result of an ongoing criminal investigation into Peck, which resulted in the filing of 63 misdemeanor charges against him last year, the property includes the parking lot to the south of the funeral home building and the green space on the north side of the building.
Several bodies in various states of decomposition were found inside the funeral home as part of the Pocatello police investigation into Peck and his operation of the business.
Peck was arrested on Aug. 30, 2022, at his North Garfield Avenue home and charged with 60 counts of violating the Idaho Mortician’s Code of Conduct and three counts of petit theft. He posted a $20,000 bond on Aug. 31 and was released from Bannock County Jail.
Bannock County prosecutors handling the case and Peck’s Pocatello attorney Richard J. Blok have twice agreed to delay the pre-trial portion of the case, primarily because more time is needed to review the 4,500 pages of related investigative materials. Peck is due back in court for a misdemeanor pre-trial conference hearing on March 13.
The investigation into Peck’s operation of the funeral home first began when officials with the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, which oversees the state’s Board of Morticians, visited Downard on Sept. 1, 2021, and observed conditions that were in violation of the board’s laws and rules. The Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses then contacted the Pocatello Police Department to report the findings.
The division had received several complaints about Peck and Downard before visiting the funeral home.
Pocatello police subsequently executed a search warrant at Downard and found 12 bodies in various stages of decomposition, approximately 50 fetuses in jars and dozens of unidentified cremated remains. Police also confiscated thousands of digital and paper records from Downard.
Police were eventually able to positively identify the 12 bodies and determine the fetuses were part of a biological science collection donated from the University of Utah to Idaho State University and then to Downard for destruction. But they were never destroyed, police said.
Authorities said the investigation grew to include 88 deceased individuals whose bodies were in some way handled by Peck.
Peck surrendered his license to operate Downard on Sept. 1, 2021, prior to police executing the search warrant at his funeral home.
Authorities have previously said more serious felony charges will be filed against Peck at a later date. Most general felonies in Idaho carry a five-year statute of limitations while the misdemeanors filed against Peck had to have been filed no later than one year from when the investigation was initially launched.
If convicted of all the misdemeanor charges filed against him, Peck faces a maximum sentence of over 30 years in jail.
