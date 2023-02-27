Downard Funeral Home (no sign in winter)

School District 25 has purchased the Downard Funeral Home property for $500,000 and has plans to level the building and install a parking lot for Pocatello High School students.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Finding a parking spot will be a much less laborious process for Pocatello High School students after they return from spring break next month.

Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 has purchased the property that once housed the now defunct Downard Funeral Home, 241 N. Garfield Ave., and will demolish the building in March, says district spokesperson Courtney Fisher.

Lance Peck

Lance Peck

