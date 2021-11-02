Contested school board races drove strong voter turnout in Bannock County for Tuesday's election, according to Bannock County Clerk Jason Dixon.
Dixon noticed voter turnout was relatively flat compared with similar elections in previous years. However, turnout was double or more in many precincts in which school board races were on the ballot, he said.
"It seems like the precincts that had school board candidates on the ballot, those precincts were up significantly and others were normal mayoral election type numbers," Dixon said. "One precinct judge told me he had almost 450 votes cast while others have had around 75 to 100."
Story continues below video
Bannock County voters cast 14,578 ballots — 36.15 percent of registered voters participated.
There were two contested races for the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees up for election on Tuesday. There was also a contested open seat on the Marsh Valley School District 21 Board of Trustees.
School boards have been at the center of intense national scrutiny recently, based on public reaction to COVID-19 policies and a debate about the teaching of critical race theory — the examination of the intersection of race and U.S. law — in public schools. School board decisions have generated far greater interest among people on all sides of the issues.
"People are feeling very strongly about what's going on with their kids right now," Dixon said.
In addition to school board races, there was a contested mayor's race in Pocatello and three contested City Council races. In Chubbuck, there was a contested mayor's race and a contested race for a City Council seat.
There were also contested city council races in Inkom, Arimo and Lava Hot Springs, and Lava Hot Springs had a pair of voter initiatives on the ballot, both of which failed, seeking to raise the local option non-property tax and to expand the purposes for which it can be used.
In Power County, where there were no school board races on the ballot, Clerk Sharee Sprague said her voter turnout was down slightly. She said 799 residents cast votes on Tuesday, compared with 877 voters during a similar election in 2019.
Power County had a contested race for American Falls mayor, and eight candidates ran for three open City Council races. There was also a ballot initiative, which passed, seeking a permanent override levy of $77,500 for the Falls View Cemetery Maintenance District.