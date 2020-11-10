POCATELLO — The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees has narrowed from nine to four its list of potential replacements for the Pocatello High School Indians mascot.
The board effectively eliminated all mascot replacement suggestions except for Bison, Phantoms, Thunder and Wolves during a work session meeting at the district’s main office on Pole Line Road on Tuesday afternoon.
The board also appeared to take community pressure into account for the first time since this process began in September and held off on making a final mascot selection so the public would have more time to understand and participate in the process.
“I was concerned when I saw requests from the public to have more community input,” board member Jackie Cranor said. “You ask yourself, ‘How much community input do we take?’ … But if the community is not feeling like we are listening, we need to try and do what we can to help them see the process and understand it better. I think we need to step back a little and give them a chance.”
Cranor said a lack of trust in the school board from some members of the public “is a real problem in our community right now,” and she asked the board to take a step backward. One idea Cranor suggested would involve a group, either students or others, creating the equivalent of an ad mockup for each of the remaining four mascot options that would contextualize how different elements — such as logos, colors and nicknames — would work together to effectively rebrand Pocatello High School.
Because the community survey asking the public to vote on the original nine mascot replacements was only accessible digitally, Cranor suggested School District 25 host an in-person meeting of some kind to display the mockups of the remaining four mascot options, with an opportunity for community members to vote in-person for their favorite.
No decision was made by the school board on Cranor’s mockup suggestion at Tuesday’s meeting.
School District 25 spokesperson Courtney Fisher in an email to the Idaho State Journal after the meeting said, “The board has requested to collect additional community feedback on the top four mascot choices based on information culled by the mascot selection advisory committee, including the results of the public survey. We will release specific details about next steps for that process once they are finalized.”
Tuesday’s board meeting began with a brief presentation by Pocatello High School Principal Lisa Delonas about the mascot selection process that involved an advisory committee reviewing almost 200 responses on the issue from community members. Delonas said the committee developed the original list of nine potential mascot replacements from those responses.
One member of that committee, Patty Killian, told the board Tuesday that of all the nearly 200 mascot-related emails the committee received, about half were thrown out because respondents urged the district to keep the Pocatello High School Indians mascot.
“We respect your decision to retire that mascot and you took it very seriously,” Killian said to the board. “We wanted to preserve that highly charged emotional feeling about that mascot. We want to embrace that Native American culture and take it into the future without being offensive. While we don’t think the Pocatello (High School) mascot is offensive, other people do and so it’s time to retire it.”
Killian clarified to the Journal during an interview after the meeting that her comments to the board were meant to show the committee felt it was never Pocatello High School’s intent to be offensive or racist in any way when it selected Indians as its mascot, adding the committee agreed it was time to move on in selecting a new mascot for the school, with more weight being given to one that pays tribute to the school’s Native American heritage.
Though Killian offered to provide a final mascot recommendation to the board, no board member requested that information during the meeting Tuesday. Killian declined to provide that recommendation to the Journal after the meeting had concluded.
In addition to Cranor, board member Paul Vitale also cited concerns over a lack of public involvement in the process.
Vitale said School District 25’s annual supplemental levy request expected to appear on the March 2021 election ballot could face general opposition from community members if there’s a feeling that the board hasn’t included the public in the Pocatello High School mascot replacement process.
Adding weight to Vitale’s comments is the fact that a local group called the Concerned Parents of Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 says it has already gathered enough signatures to initiate a recall election against Cranor and fellow board members Janie Gebhardt and Dave Mattson. The group has until Dec. 1 to submit the necessary signatures to the Bannock County Elections Office to trigger a recall ballot question to oust those three board members.
In defending the notion that the process to change the mascot of Pocatello High School has in fact been inclusive, Delonas told the board that over 3,500 people completed the community survey on the original nine possible mascot replacements — a level of participation she and the advisory committee felt indicated significant public involvement.
“I know that 3,514 people did go in and vote, which I think the committee felt was a gigantic number,” Delonas said. “I know that we’ve had some elections where we don’t have that many people show up to vote for certain things.”
Two other members of the mascot advisory committee addressed the board Tuesday.
One was a local attorney with the Hawley-Troxell law firm and a 1968 graduate of Pocatello High, Howard Burnett, and the other was a parent of several current Pocatello High School students and an alumnus himself, Zach Bidwell.
Burnett explained he was the spokesperson for the advisory committee and explained to the board the various criteria the committee used to twice narrow down its list — first to nine and then to four.
The group narrowed its list by excluding any mascot that represented a person or group of people, including only animals that are found in the region, and excluding any suggestions that are ambiguous or could be subject to ridicule, Burnett said.
Additionally, Burnett spoke about the process of ranking the top four mascot selections, which were calculated using the Borda method in which voters ranked their top three options in order of preference, with the first receiving three points, second receiving two points and third receiving one point. After all points were calculated, the Bison, Phantoms, Thunder and Wolves were the respective first, second, third and fourth mascot choices from the community.
Bidwell spoke about how much effort the committee put into this process, working tirelessly to ensure their recommendations were not racist or offensive. Bidwell also felt the process was highly inclusive, adding that those who are still advocating for additional public involvement are the same people unwilling to let go of the Indians mascot.
“We acted appropriately in my opinion based on the feedback that we got,” Bidwell said. “As a community member I certainly read as many positive as negative reactions to this process. I would absolutely second (Killian’s) opinion that the crowd that is saying they haven’t been heard is the same crowd that is still advocating for keeping the Indians mascot.”
Whatever mascot the board ultimately decides upon will become effective on June 1, 2021.