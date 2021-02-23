POCATELLO — School District 25 board members Jackie Cranor, Jim Facer, Janie Gebhardt, and Paul Vitale participated in a tour on Tuesday that included the media and others to get updated on the progress of improvements to Pocatello High School at 325 N. Arthur Ave.
Superintendent Douglas Howell also attended. And Bart Reed, director of business for School District 25, spearheaded the tour.
District 25 communications and community relations specialist Courtney Fisher says in a news release that the goals of the project are to improve student safety by connecting the main building with the auditorium and the gym areas.
It will also provide accessibility under the Americans With Disabilities Act to the main and upper floor of Pocatello High School and the new areas of the school.
Further, it will provide additional classrooms and commons area to accommodate increased student enrollment, Fisher said.
Plus it will reduce lunchroom congestion and lack of space in the basement cafeteria, where the current lunchroom capacity is about 250 students.
She adds that the board is using funding from the school plant facilities levy for the project. So no bond is required to complete the project.
In addition, a new classroom wing will complement the existing architecture of the school for updated and improvement classrooms, primarily for science.
Overall, Fisher says in the news release that the Commons space will tie the campus together in an exciting way.
“It will provide a connected secure campus, accessibility, and a place for students to collaborate, socialize and study,” Fisher said in the release.