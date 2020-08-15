Citizens have reported receiving calls from individuals who are claiming to be Pocatello Police Officers. The caller is using names of our officers. They claim to have a warrant and give instructions to obtain a money order/bank draft and have it sent to an address provided by the caller in order to avoid being arrested and taken to jail.
These calls are a scam.
In the event you receive such a call, please do not provide any personal information or money. The police department will never call and request money over the phone.