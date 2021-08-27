POCATELLO — A Utah transportation and logistics company has scheduled a ceremony for Wednesday morning to celebrate the grand opening of a local intermodal rail terminal, which will be the first facility of its kind in the state.
The company, called Savage, will host the ceremony at the site, located at 3602 N. Philbin Road. Remarks and a ribbon cutting are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., followed by a light lunch and tours at 11:30 a.m.
Participants were required to register in advance.
At the facility, area shippers of agricultural goods, such as high-end hay and grain, will load containers to be shipped by rail to the Port of Seattle or the Port of Tacoma in Washington, where they will be loaded on ships for international delivery.
Officials estimate the trains will take 2.5 days to reach a Washington port and will make a single stop to change crews.
Initially, Savage spokesman Jeff Hymas said the facility will load about 150 containers per week on 75 rail cars. By the year’s end, Hymas said Savage hopes to be shipping up to 250 containers per week on 125 rail cars from the Pocatello facility.
Hymas said the facility may eventually handle refrigerated commodities, such as potatoes or dairy. For the time being, he said dehydrated milk and potato flakes can be moved.