Pocatello could break a pair of heat records on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service predict the mercury will reach 100 degrees, which would represent the first time on record that the city has reached 100 degrees during the month of September.
The latest date of a 100-degree day on record in Pocatello as on Aug. 26. The city also tied a record on July 31 for its hottest day, when the temperature reached 104 degrees.
Even if the high temperature falls short of the century mark, meteorologist Travis Wyatt said the city is bound to at least tie or break the record for the hottest Sept. 5 on record. Wyatt said the current record for high temperature on the date is 98 degrees.
Wyatt said the high temperature in Burley is also predicted to be 100 degrees. Idaho Falls will likely set a record for hottest Sept. 5, with the high temperature predicted to be 97 degrees. The city's current record high is 94 degrees.