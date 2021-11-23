BLACKFOOT — The area kickoff for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign was held Monday at the Blackfoot location for the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency.
The event is designed to bring attention to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign and to recruit bell ringers not only in the Blackfoot area, but also in Pocatello/Chubbuck, and Idaho Falls/Ammon communities as well.
Bell ringing in Southeast Idaho begins Friday and goes through Christmas Eve. People can volunteer to ring the bells by calling SEICAA at 208-785-1583.
“One thing that’s been pretty phenomenal this year is our budget,” said Traci Hebdon, SEICAA’s Bingham County coordinator. “Our budget for this year was around $18,000, and the budget goes from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. We had donations coming in from Google Pay, payroll donations. We hit $19,400 for our budget for this year, the highest we’ve ever had.”
Hebdon gives much of the credit for a steady increase in donations to the efforts of local United Parcel Service driver Paul Bingham, who has been instrumental in rounding up volunteers to ring bells.
“He wanted to get involved and he has commandeered every aspect of getting his church involved, the LDS Church has jumped in with both feet and are helping us,” she said.
The budget helps people with things such as utilities, rent, food, gas vouchers and medical bills, Hebdon added.
“Most of our people are food stamp recipients. There are a lot of elderly people, anyone on disability or fixed incomes can qualify,” she said. “It’s important for these people to be able to access their health care.”