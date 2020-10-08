POCATELLO — There are some new officers in-charge at The Salvation Army outpost in Pocatello.
Lieutenants Ernie and Sara Evans moved to the area earlier this year and began serving in the post.
“It’s good to be able to get out in the community and serve others. This is a big part of who we are,” Ernie said.
While the couple may be new to Pocatello, they have a long history with The Salvation Army.
Ernie says he was introduced to the Army during a Vacation Bible School when he was just 10 years old, and Sara got involved even younger at the age of 3.
“It’s been a part of our lives ever since in one way or another,” Ernie said, adding that he and his wife actually met at a Salvation Army camp.
Both felt called to ministry and service at a young age, and they decided to take up that call and become officers/pastors approximately five years ago.
As the officers in-charge, the Evanses are responsible for the social service and ministry aspects of the Pocatello outpost, and Ernie believes both are vital.
“Its best analogy is a Salvation Smoothie. You can’t have just ice cream or just fruit, you need the perfect blending of both for everything to come out right,” he said. “Well, you can't have just a social service center in The Salvation Army; you need the ministry aspect or it just won't be the same.”
The Pocatello outpost, located at 400 N. Fourth Ave., holds adult and youth Sunday School at 9:20 a.m. and regular worship service at 10:22 a.m. on Sundays. The latter services are also streamed live on Facebook.
While they haven’t been serving in their positions very long, the Evanses are already working hard on some improvements.
They say they want to grow their social service and adult/youth enrichment at the outpost, offering things like bookkeeping, basic life skills, advanced computer help and possibly even 3D printing classes.
“We also want to expand on ministry opportunities not just in the church, but in the community," Ernie said. "We strive to be the hands and feet of Jesus, this is something my wife and I love and we just want to be able to help others."
The Evanses recently started a group that uses board games, movies, comics and pop culture to reach out to young adults. The activities also include fellowship time and a devotional or biblical thought.
“This time is meant as a way for people to get together and have some good clean fun as well as a way to introduce some who may have reservations about going to church to some of what we believe and why,” Ernie said.
The Evanses have also been working to expand a grant-funded housing program that helps people stay in their homes, and they are preparing to kick off the annual Red Kettle Campaign, a fundraiser that provides food, shelter, holiday gifts and other assistance for those in need, in early November.
In addition, the Evanses are in the process of trying to upgrade the soup kitchen.
Ernie says their current setup is similar to a home kitchen, and isn’t adequate enough to serve the number of people they do — about 30 people six days a week right now, and they expect that to double during the cold winter months.
“Having a more suitable kitchen set up will allow us to expand what we are able to do,” Ernie said, adding that they would love to add a second mealtime in the future.
The upgrade would also make it possible for them to serve hundreds of people in the event of a large-scale disaster.
The Evanses say they’ve received a lot of the equipment they need already thanks to donations from another Salvation Army unit, Matt Garner with B & G Plumbing and Derek Reed with Precision Restoration. They’ve also obtained some grants, but they still don’t have enough to cover the full cost. Those who would like to contribute can drop off a monetary donation at the Pocatello outpost, or mail a check with “kitchen upgrade” written in the memo to P.O. Box 4165, Pocatello, ID, 83201.
The Evanses say they are grateful for the help they’ve received from the community in their efforts so far.
“The Salvation Army depends on the grace of donors and volunteers to help others and this community is so so full of grace,” Ernie said. “With the help of volunteers and partnerships, we have already been able to do amazing things and the future is limitless because of that support.”