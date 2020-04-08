The usual big Easter brunches and community egg hunts won’t happen on Sunday, but the Salvation Army aims to preserve a semblance of holiday fun for local children.
The philanthropic organization arranged to have more than 150 Easter bags delivered to the doorsteps of area children on Thursday, amid a coronavirus pandemic that’s forcing Idaho residents to quarantine themselves at home.
The Salvation Army program is among several local good works that have taken place since the start of the coronavirus crisis supported by volunteer labor scheduled through a web service called JustServe. JustServe, created by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the benefit of the broader community, has existed for years nationwide but has experienced much heavier use locally in recent weeks.
It’s essentially an online job posting board for volunteers in search of worthy causes to aid.
Salvation Army Lt. Ernie Evans said JustServe provided about eight volunteers on both Tuesday and Wednesday to fill the Easter-themed gift bags. The bags include activity books, crayons, candy, devotional materials, toys and surplus donations from Christmas.
“It’s Easter and they’re stuck at home and can’t do Easter egg hunts,” Evans said. “For most kids, the holidays are really important to them. We wanted to make sure where they can’t do that this year, Easter is still there.”
The Salvation Army in Idaho Falls pitched in for the bags, and Amy Shelton, who is the JustServe specialist for the Pocatello area, also dropped by with several bags of donations to lend to the cause.
Evans said The Salvation Army delivered a prior batch of activity bags — albeit without an Easter theme — nearly three weeks ago to 55 children involved in the organization’s, youth camp, church services and youth group. He explained the bags were intended to remind them that Salvation Army activities will resume once the pandemic is addressed and life returns to normal.
In addition to the bags, his volunteers delivered donuts furnished by Amazing Glazed Donuts, knocking on doors and leaving the goodie-filled bags for families to find.
When Salvation Army posted about the program on Facebook, however, the interest from the public was overwhelming.
“Within two days, we had 100 more people ask if they could get their kids involved,” Evans said.
Dan Giesbrecht, owner of Amazing Glazed Donuts, said he and his staff couldn’t be happier to be involved in the Salvation Army deliveries and are contributing donuts for the Easter bags, as well.
“How many families are used to (Easter) being a big deal? We have a big brunch. We do hunts. That’s all shut down,” Giesbrecht said. “What they’re doing with the bags ... I think is going to be a huge morale booster for the community.”
Bakeries are considered to be essential services and have been allowed to continue operating despite Gov. Brad Little’s order for businesses to shut down due to the coronavirus. Giesbrecht has, nonetheless, implemented curbside pickup service and deliveries for his customers to reduce the risk of transmission.
In addition to help with the Easter bags, Salvation Army has posts on JustServe to fill volunteer slots for making family food boxes and delivering the boxes. JustServe has also helped Salvation Army solicit donations of canned goods and recruit organizations to prepare meals for its soup kitchen, now operated from an outdoor food truck.
“It’s been an amazing relationship (with JustServe). We had a few projects where we had 35 people here before I knew it,” Evans said.
Shelton explained it’s free for anyone to use www.justserve.org. Shelton said at the request of United Way of Southeastern Idaho, a special JustServe link has been created for coronavirus-related projects in the area — www.justserve.org/southeastidahorelief.
Several pleas have already been posted on the link. For example, groups are seeking pen pals to write elderly seniors at CottonWood Cove Retirement Community in Chubbuck, medical supplies for Malad and Soda Springs, canned goods for American Falls, volunteers for the Idaho Food Bank in Pocatello, blood donations for the American Red Cross in Pocatello, sewing of protective masks for Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, helpers to distribute food boxes for Gate City Christian Church in Pocatello and volunteers to run errands for homebound people in several regional counties.
While Shelton oversees the site, she said organizations may post their own requests. Shelton said she’s seen a tremendous increase in use of JustServe and has developed much stronger ties with area nonprofits since the coronavirus pandemic struck Idaho in March.
“I think our community is fantastic. When they see a need, they really try to fill it,” Shelton said. “People are wanting to do something to feel like they’re making a difference. There have been a lot more people who are on JustServe, even volunteering for things that are not (coronavirus) related.”