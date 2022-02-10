It took Kelsy Vargo and her family a lot of time, resources and work to give the historic Rosewood apartment building in downtown Pocatello a badly needed facelift.
Vargo, of Salt Lake City, however, remained firm in her belief that the building had "good bones" and oodles of character and charm waiting to be highlighted.
They bought the Rosewood, 580 W. Clark St., in April of 2020.
It's been more than five months since Vargo and her family anticipated wrapping up the renovation of the 28-unit apartment building, which was originally built in 1913. They had to be flexible with their timeline due to challenges with finding labor, as well as supply-chain issues that delayed orders of parts and materials.
The results have been well worth the wait, however.
Vargo said 10 units have been completed, four of which have already been leased, and she expects another 10 units to become available by the month's end. Rent starts at $625 per month for a one-bedroom unit, including water, sewer and garbage.
"I love having the masonry and brick and knowing it's a historic building," Vargo said. "The location is awesome because it's in the historical old town and next to the high school. It has a really unique presence in town."
The original hardwood floors have been restored. All of the plumbing has been replaced, the wiring has been upgraded and carbon monoxide and smoke detectors have been hardwired. There are new bathtubs and appliances and the walls are freshly painted.
"It's safe and clean and a nice-looking place," Vargo said.
Vargo's parents live in Idaho Falls and they became familiar with the Pocatello area by driving through it often. She and her husband entered the local housing market about three years ago. Based on their market research, they believe Pocatello's economy is well positioned to be positively impacted by an expansion of the Salt Lake City International Airport, as well as from a planned inland port in the northwest quadrant of Salt Lake City.
They also believe there's strong demand for quality affordable housing in the Pocatello market. They're doing their best to fill the need. In addition to the Rosewood apartments, they have four other affordable housing projects either completed or in the works in Pocatello. They're renovating a 14-unit apartment building at 629 S. Main St., the Sun Court Trailer Park at 1618 N. Main St., a 12-unit apartment facility at 420 S. Sixth St., and an eight-unit facility at 1055 Center St. They're also upgrading a nine-unit facility in Blackfoot.
"I definitely think the game plan originally was to fill a need, knowing blue-collar workers can't necessarily afford a house right now," Vargo said.
Anyone wishing to book a unit at the Rosewood may contact Real Property Management at 208-234-1000.
Stephanie Palagi, executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello, recently toured the Rosewood and is especially excited about the project. Palagi noted the renovation is occurring within a couple of blocks of where her organization is planning to build a new town square. In addition to providing badly needed affordable housing, Palagi said the project helps downtown merchants by locating residents within walking distance of their businesses and restaurants.
Palagi noted the nearby Riverside apartments have also been renovated.
"We are seeing properties similar to that being purchased and loved and improved, which is such a positive move for our downtown and for our community," Palagi said.