A Salmonella outbreak linked to Mexican onions distributed by a Hailey-based produce company is responsible for making at least 652 people from 37 states sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Officials suspect whole red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed by ProSource Inc. have resulted in 129 hospitalizations, according to a CDC press release issued Wednesday. There were no reported fatalities.
ProSource announced Wednesday it is voluntarily recalling whole raw red, yellow and white onions shipped from Chihuahua, Mexico, between July 1 and Aug. 31 based on the Salmonella concerns.
Idaho was also among the several states and parts of Canada in which the onions have been distributed.
The onions were distributed to wholesalers, foodservice customers and retail stores in 50-pound, 25-pound, 10-pound, 5-pound, 3-pound and 2-pound mesh sacks, as well as 50-pound, 40-pound, 25-pound, 10-pound and 5-pound cartons, according to ProSource.
They were sold under the brands Big Bull, Peak Fresh Produce, Sierra Madre, Markon First Crop, Markon Essentials, Rio Blue, ProSource, Rio Valley and Sysco Imperial.
"While investigations into various potential sources of Salmonella remain ongoing, to date no onions marketed through ProSource have tested positive for Salmonella," ProSource said in its press release.
Consumers are encouraged to throw out any onions covered by the recall, or return them to their point of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may also contact the company at 208-928-4959 with questions.
According to the CDC, 75 percent of sick people interviewed ate or possibly ate raw onions or dishes likely containing raw onions, and several of them at at the same restaurants.
The outbreak strain was confirmed in a sample of cilantro and lime from a restaurant condiment cup taken from a sick person's home. The sick person said the cup had contained onions, though none were remaining when the cup was collected.
Investigators reportedly confirmed ProSource supplied onions to many of those restaurants.
"Investigators are working to determine if other onions or suppliers are linked to this outbreak," CDC said in the press release.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea, bloody stool, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
According to the CDC, the illness usually lasts up to a week and most people recover without treatment.