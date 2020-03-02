POCATELLO — An '80s rock and roll tribute band that puts on a show “that hits you so hard, it’ll take a few days to recover,” is coming to the Gate City this summer.
As it says on its website, “don’t confuse the band Hairball with the countless other ‘80s tribute bands across the country. Hairball is an event; an attitude and expression of music and showmanship that isn’t a retro-flashback. It’s a way of life, and it’s not going away!”
During its 20th anniversary tour, Hairball is set to play in Pocatello at 7 p.m. May 2 at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre. Doors open at 6 p.m.
“Vocalists Bobby, Kris Vox, and Joe Dandy lead the band through a two-plus hour, mind-blowing, and drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world,” Hairball says on its website. “Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life.”
Guy Patterson, director of the Portneuf Wellness Complex and Events Center where the amphitheater is located, said Hairball is the "absolute best way to start the 2020 concert season."
"This is an all ages show that is sure to bring a song to your heart and a smile to your face," Patterson said. “Hairball will be the rock and roll party of the season."
Early-bird tickets for Hairball go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. and are available for purchase until Friday at 11:59 p.m. Field or grass tickets are $15. Tickets in the 300 section are $20 and 200 section and pit tickets are $25.
The discount codes for early-bird ticket pricing are “MAGIK1025” and “KPKY949.”
"These low prices are our way of inviting the community back to their amphitheater," Patterson said about the early-bird ticket pricing. "We desire to bring amazing art and entertainment at the best possible price."
From Friday until May 2 the cost for tickets in each section increases by $5 and day-of tickets are $10 more expensive than early-bird tickets. Those interested in purchasing tickets to hairball can visit tinyurl.com/Hairball-Pocatello.
Patterson said that not only will this be Hairball's first time playing a gig in Idaho, but it will possibly be the first time pyrotechnics accompany a performance at the amphitheater.
"This will be the first time Hairball has played in Idaho," Patterson said. "I am positive they will not disappoint. Assuming we are approved for pyrotechnics, this will be the first time we have had pyrotechnics at the amphitheater, as well."
Patterson continued, "I am beyond excited for the opportunity to bring Hairball to Pocatello. This is the band I hoped to start our season with. I am so excited to share this with everyone. This is an amazing show, and we are all in for a treat."
Hairball marks the third recent Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre concert announcement from Bannock County officials.
Megadeth is set to perform with Lamb of God and opening acts Trivium and In Flames on July 30 at 6 p.m. Those interested in purchasing tickets can visit tinyurl.com/Megadeth-Pocatello.
For King and Country, an Australian country Christian-pop duo, is set to play at the amphitheater on July 31. Echosmith and Dave Barnes will also perform. Those interested in purchasing tickets can visit tinyurl.com/King-Country-Pocatello.