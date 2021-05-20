DOWNEY — Volunteer firefighters from the communities of Downey, Inkom and other communities got realistic training recently during a nearly day-long session of exercises at the Bannock County Fairgrounds 40 miles south of Pocatello at Downey.
Trainers and firefighters had access to a live fire trailer at the site that could produce or shut off flames in an enclosed area of the training trailer at the touch of a master switch on the belt of a trainer.
There were firefighters from six different departments involved in the training, according to Downey Rural Fire Protection District Chief Chris Sorsensen.
This is the first year that we've done something like this here in Downey,” he said. “My hope is to make it be an annual, not a semiannual, event where there's another department to host it.
Sorensen says that you can't put a price on training.
“Having guys be able to have that live-fire training – it's invaluable,” he said.
And he says the benefit isn't only from the training but from the camaraderie it builds between the different rural departments in the area.
“It's just a very valuable tool,” Sorensen said.
And Inkom Fire Chief Johnny Ketner, who also attended the training session, says training gets new firefighters used to being in a confined space and operating in an area where there are flames.
That can be a challenge when new firefighters are doing it for the first time, especially if someone doesn’t like enclosed spaces.
But it's a necessity, Ketner said.
“If you don't have this training we don't let them go interior,” he said.
When firefighters go to an interior space to fight a fire it's dangerous, he says.
And if someone doesn’t initially react well its best to do it while outside rather than inside the fire training trailer.
Plus, the training helps volunteers get used to operating on different fire engines and trucks.
And that can come in handy because the volunteer firefighters who arrive to help fight fires with other departments can often find themselves working on equipment that's slightly different from what they're used to.
Sorensen says the training overall will benefit the new volunteers and the department, which always faces the challenge of having enough volunteers.
But Inkom has done well recently.
“We've had quite a few new volunteers that have joined our department here lately,” Ketner said.
Then it becomes a matter of keeping them.
“If we don't see fires the guys start losing interest so we bring in these academies like this to keep their interest going and keep them motivated and get the experience they need to do the job right,” Ketner said.
And it’s important to keep firefighters who are well-trained. But it’s a challenge.
Most of them have full-time jobs that may be difficult to leave on a moment's notice if a fire call comes in.
“It's just kind of by chance,” Ketner said. “Whoever is available at the time when a call comes in does it.”
There can be as few as one available volunteer to having the whole department be able to respond, he said.
“It just depends on the time of day,” he said.
For instance, from Monday through Friday during the day the Inkom Fire Department will typically have four people available and everybody else is at work.
“Those four are retired,” Ketner said. “So the page goes off and they start and then hopefully the rest of us can get there.”
And that's where all the cross-training with other departments can come in handy.
They know where all the switches and related items are at in the various different fire engines and equipment.
“They work really well together,” Ketner said.
So he says that having enough firefighters isn't the only issue, it’s also being able to have them available when needed.
That's why recruiting is such an important function for the departments.
And Sorensen has had some luck recently.
The Downey department has gained several new recruits.
So if someone wants to volunteer they just need to have an interest, live in the district and be willing to serve, Ketner said.
They also have to complete extensive training similar to what firefighters received at the Downey site.
But Ketner emphasizes that the volunteers don't have to buy any gear themselves.
The department pays for all of that, he said.
And that's important since the gear for just one firefighter costs about $10,000.
Plus the basic classes take about 100 hours to learn.
And that's a concern for the time it requires.
So the department tries to spread out the training as much as possible, Ketner said.
“You always try to find that balance between not enough training and too much,” he said.