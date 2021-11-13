A Pocatello Fire Department ambulance parked near the scene of Saturday's incident involving an elderly woman falling out of her vehicle at the Flandro Drive post office. Her unoccupied compact SUV continued across Flandro Drive and crashed into an unoccupied parked Ford pickup truck at the Courtesy Ford dealership after she fell out.
POCATELLO — An elderly woman suffered a serious hand injury after falling out of her vehicle at a Pocatello post office on Saturday.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Flandro Drive post office and the woman's unoccupied Honda CRV continued across Flandro and struck an unoccupied parked Ford pickup truck at the Courtesy Ford dealership after she fell out.
The elderly woman was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of a serious hand injury suffered during the incident, authorities said.
Her name has not been released but police said she is expected to survive.
The woman had pulled up to a drop-off mailbox to mail something at the Flandro Drive post office when she fell out of her vehicle, police said.
The woman's Honda CRV and the Ford pickup it struck both suffered minor damage in the collision.
Flandro Drive was partially shut down for over 30 minutes because of the incident.