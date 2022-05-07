POCATELLO — Idaho State University graduated nearly 2,000 students on Saturday. Among this year's graduates were two ROTC cadets and an ROTC instructor who are grateful for their experiences and excited for their futures.
Nicholas Ellis and Courtney Effingham, 2nd lieutenants in the Army after Friday’s commissioning ceremony, both graduated this weekend. Ellis studied political science and military science, and Effingham studied anthropology, military science and leadership, as well as biology with a focus on ecology.
Ian Parker, a sergeant 1st class and an instructor within Idaho State’s ROTC department, is retiring from the Army and also graduated from ISU alongside his ROTC students this weekend with a bachelor's degree in philosophy.
All three of the graduates reflected positively on their time at ISU. While they're sad to turn the page on this chapter of their lives, they said they're proud of themselves and looking forward to what the future will bring them.
Parker, who enlisted in the Army right out of high school in 2000, has been instructing ISU's ROTC program since 2018. He hasn't yet decided what he'll do next, but he said he's considering law school or Pocatello law enforcement.
"I chose (instructing) as an opportunity to give back to the Army on my way out. I think I've got a lot of wisdom and experience that I was able to share with my students so they can start their careers off on the right foot," Parker said. "It's been pretty emotional thinking about retiring and graduating, but it's a positive occasion and I'm ready to move on to the next thing."
For Ellis and Effingham, their military careers are just getting started.
Ellis is going to Fort Lee, Virginia, for a Basic Officer Leader Course. Effingham will be in Salt Lake City as an Army Reserve chemical platoon leader.
"ROTC is a great way to get leadership experience that can prepare you for any job, even nonmilitary jobs," Ellis said. "I've enjoyed my time here at ISU. COVID definitely made things harder for the last two years, but I'm happy to see everything opened up now. It's a great campus. I've made a lot of friends and memories. I'll remember my time here all the way to my retirement."
Idaho State this weekend awarded 27 doctor of philosophy degrees, seven doctor of education degrees, eight doctor of audiology degrees, two doctor of arts degrees, 23 doctor of nursing practice degrees, 46 doctor of physical therapy degrees, 80 doctor of pharmacy degrees, seven educational specialist degrees, 451 master’s degrees, 121 academic certificates, 814 bachelor’s degrees, 386 associate degrees, and 172 College of Technology certificates.
“I am proud of each and every graduate. Commencement is a culmination of years of hard work and perseverance,” said Kevin Satterlee, president of Idaho State University, in a statement, adding the university is celebrating "thousands of Bengals who have reached a life-changing milestone and will now go out into the world well prepared for the future.”