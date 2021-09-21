POCATELLO — Rod Russell, the esteemed general manager of the Pocatello Sandpiper where his full-of-life persona made both guests and staff feel like family, died of COVID-19 complications on Monday. He was 65.
About 10 years after the Sandpiper opened its doors in Pocatello, Russell became the general manager in 1985. The restaurant’s longstanding success epitomized Russell’s generous, attentive and industrious management approach.
“He just had this way of drawing people in,” said Shannon Leavitt, a waitress at the restaurant for the past 12 years. “He wasn’t just a boss, but a person who actually took interest in your life. He knew so much about every person that worked for him because he actually cared and listened to them. He referred to us as one big family.”
As a restaurant, the Sandpiper didn’t have customers, it had guests and Russell didn’t manage a team of employees, he cared, advised and guided his workers as if they were his own children.
“He was so good to his employees, probably because he treated us more like we were his own children. His ‘Sandpiper kids’ he would call us,” said Blake Novosel, who managed the restaurant under Russell for over 13 years before stepping away in 2019. “In a way, he was a father figure to so many people. Rod was my work dad and if things got difficult for me at home he was always there to listen, or if I needed a kick in the butt he would do that, too. He really cared and he didn't sugarcoat anything.”
Russell’s pay-it-forward mentality wasn’t something he turned off or on when convenient. In fact, some have said it was stronger than ever amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when the Sandpiper and countless other service industry businesses struggled with mandatory closures followed by restrictions on capacity.
Just after the Sandpiper and most other restaurants were closed for over a month last year when Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued his stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases began to climb in the Gem State, Russell, out of his own pocket, made it possible for all of his employees to order from the Sandpiper menu and feed their families, Leavitt said.
“When COVID-19 hit and the shutdown happened Rod cooked dinner for all of the Sandpiper employees and their family out of his own pocket every single day,” Leavitt said.” All you had to do was call up there and say, ‘Hey, Shannon here and I’m feeding five tonight.’ He knew we were all struggling and did that for all of us during the entire shutdown. That’s just the kind of man that he was.”
His kindness was on full display in May 2020, when he and his wife Kathleen took their $1,200 stimulus checks, and, along with several other community partners, served up over 600 free meals to semi-truck drivers who were getting their load weighed and examined at the Inkom Port of Entry on Interstate 15.
Southeast Idaho, and Pocatello in particular, lost a great one with Russell’s passing, said Phil Meador, the owner of Phil Meador Auto Group, which includes the Subaru, Ford and Toyota dealerships in Pocatello.
“Most of us are feeling pretty helpless right now, and as far as Kathleen and his family goes, our thoughts and well-wishes go out to them,” Meador said. “I hope they know there are people around them that love and care deeply for them."
One of Russell’s business partners at the Sandpiper, Cal Percy, added, “I’m just devastated. Rod was definitely too young to go. The whole community will really miss him — I know I will.”
The Journal will be updating this story with comments from Russell's family, so check back with idahostatejournal.com later this week.