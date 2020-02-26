This year’s annual banquet and auction of the Southeast Idaho Chapter, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, will be held Saturday and will have hunting gear and art produced in Idaho available for participants. These prizes are produced in Idaho by some of the most recognized names in the recreation technology industry including: Hayden and Dallen Lambson, Partner Steel, Cordova coolers, Eberlestock packs and Buck Knives.
Hayden and Dallen Lambson have donated two prints for the auction. The Lambsons' artwork is nationally recognized and headlines auctions by Whitetails Unlimited, the North American Wild Sheep Association, the Mule Deer and Rocky Mountain Elk foundations and other wildlife conservation organizations.
Partner Steel has crafted and donated an American flag sculpture cut out of steel with the stars and stripes flame-burnished on the surface. A Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation logo is tastefully mounted on this dramatic sculpture. Partner Steel has been in business for 70 years and owned by Rick and Debbie Eskelson for 14 years.
The bidding for two large Cordova coolers will be highly competitive and the set of RMEF-branded Buck Knives are essential to any big game trophy hunter. Eberlestock day and frame packs will be sought after by backcountry hunters at the aution.
The RMEF banquet and auction will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Shoshone-Bannock Event Center in Fort Hall. Auctions, games and raffles will include name-brand-guns, tools and other exciting prizes. A delicious buffet dinner will be served during the activities.
The RMEF Southeast Idaho Chapter was the second formed and the first to hold a banquet and auction. Funds raised are used for elk habitat conservation and enhancement that benefit all wildlife and the public. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation was formed in 1984 and has reserved over 7.9 million acres of North American habitat through land purchase and conservation easements. Projects in East Idaho include land conservation easements and purchases, fence removal in elk habitat, aspen planting, post wildfire habitat rehabilitation and desert water source development.
Ticket sales end at midnight Thursday. Tickets start at $65.
To register, visit events.rmef.org/shop/southeastidaho or call 208-241-1726.