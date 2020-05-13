Rockland School District 382 in Rockland seeks to continue a $210,000 supplemental levy that district residents, who are already voting via mail-in ballots, have approved during 10 years of elections, according to Superintendent Greg Larson.
“It's not a new supplemental levy, just continuing one,” he said.
He said the funds help keep the elementary classes at smaller sizes for the district, which had about 400 residents in the last Census, he said. So they don't have to combine classes.
“A lot of smaller schools have to do that,” he said.
The kindergarten through grade 12 school district has about 175 students generally, though it fluctuates, he said.
If the levy, which has been used since around 2008, didn't pass it would probably require the school to transition into reducing options that are offered he said.
The district also offers high school vocational classes, which draws around 60 students a year. Classes offered include business, consumer science, agriculture, welding and animal science.
“They're pretty popular,” said Larson, who's at the end of his second year in the school district
He said that people seem to appreciate having the smaller classes in elementary classes especially.
Otherwise they'd be looking at probably putting the second and third grades together, and the fourth and fifth grades together, he said.
The district also offers girls basketball, which recently won a state title, boys eight-man football, track, volleyball and club baseball.
“We offer quite a bit for our size,” Larson said.